Partying students fined £40,000 and tell police to 'stop spoiling their fun'

Partying students have been fined £40,000 after breaching lockdown rules - telling police to ‘stop spoiling their fun’ when they found more than 30 people in their house.

The four Nottingham Trent University students were fined £10,000 each when police saw a house party in Kimbolton Lane in Lenton last night (Tuesday, October 20).

More than 30 people were found hiding in the kitchen, upstairs bedrooms and basement. When challenged, the students allegedly claimed that they should be having the ‘time of their lives’ and that officers were essentially ‘spoiling their fun’.

Nottingham Trent University has confirmed the students have all been suspended pending an investigation, which is now underway.

Assistant Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This needs to stop. The claims that police presented as a barrier to the students’ fun are astounding.

“How many fines do we have to give before the message is understood? We do not take pleasure in handing out fines and would much rather be in a situation where students could enjoy themselves but the reality is that if people do not follow the Covid-19 restrictions, more people will die.

“The majority of students are following the rules but there obviously is a significant number of them who feel as though they can show blatant disregard for the safety of those around them.

“The students were given the opportunity for the situation to end with a warning but instead decided it was appropriate to lie to officers.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated and I urge those who are considering to host parties to think again.”

A spokesperson for Nottingham Trent University said:

“We have repeatedly made clear to all students that they – like everyone – have a crucial role to play in limiting the spread of this virus. We know that the vast majority of our students respect the guidelines and advice. We will not tolerate any breaches, and where we have evidence of any breaches, we will always take immediate action under our disciplinary processes.”

Councillor David Mellen, Leader of Nottingham City Council, said:

“The extremely high levels of Covid in Nottingham are widely known and understood, and we all have a responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, neighbours, friends and the vulnerable.

“Overall, the people of Nottingham have risen to that brilliantly and I thank them again for the efforts they’ve made to try to slow the spread of this deadly virus. However, where there are isolated instances of people ignoring the rules – and putting themselves and others at risk – it’s absolutely right that the police take swift and decisive action.

“These large fines send out a strong message that behaviour like this won’t be tolerated in Nottingham. I’d also like to thank our Community Protection officers for the vital work they are doing in partnership with police colleagues – this is a team effort.”