Big cuts to East Midlands train services due to second wave of covid-19
East Midlands Railway have announced they will be cutting regional services due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases, which has lead to absent staff.
The rail company says it will introduce an amended timetable from Monday 26 October.
The new timetable will reduce the number of customers and the number of staff that are required to operate the services.
EMR says it's to ensure that services can continue to run safely and reliably.
In total there will changes to 37 regional services.
Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said that in recent weeks the company had experienced a significant increase in the number of staff affected by coronavirus.
We have taken the proactive step to make changes to our timetable to protect our most popular services, including those that are relied upon by key workers or those who use our services to travel to work, school or college. This will help to protect against unplanned and short notice cancellations which we know are extremely frustrating for customers.
He says that the changes to the timetable are necessary to ensure that short term cancellations don't become an issue.
Mr Rogers says that the changes will remain under review but in the meantime passengers are urged to double check their journeys before they begin.
Services that will be affected:
0742 Liverpool – Norwich (this service will instead operate Nottingham to Norwich only, departing Nottingham 1034)
1451 Liverpool – Norwich (this service will instead operate Nottingham to Norwich only, departing Nottingham 1734)
1251 Liverpool - Norwich
1951 Liverpool – Nottingham
0652 Norwich - Liverpool
1856 Norwich - Nottingham
1357 Norwich – Liverpool
0756 Nottingham - Newark Castle
0836 Nottingham – Newark Castle (Terminates Nottingham)
0841 Newark Castle – Matlock
1037 Matlock - Newark Castle
1047 Newark Castle - Matlock
1237 Matlock - Newark Castle
1247 Newark Castle - Matlock
1437 Matlock - Newark Castle
1439 Newark Castle – Matlock (Starts Nottingham)
1640 Newark Castle – Matlock (Starts Nottingham)
2219 Nottingham – Derby
0911 Lincoln - Peterborough
1040 Peterborough - Lincoln
1210 Lincoln - Peterborough
1341 Peterborough - Lincoln
1512 Lincoln - Sleaford
0538 Nottingham – Leicester
0626 Leicester – Nottingham
0646 Lincoln – Nottingham
1130 Leicester – Lincoln (Terminates Nottingham)
1140 Lincoln - Leicester
1330 Leicester - Lincoln
1337 Lincoln – Leicester
1530 Leicester – Sleaford (Starts Nottingham)
2201 Nottingham - Leicester
1345 Nottingham - Skegness
1611 Skegness – Nottingham
1206 Newark North Gate – Grimsby (Terminates Lincoln)
1352 Grimsby - Newark North Gate
1528 Newark North Gate – Peterborough (Starts Lincoln)