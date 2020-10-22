Big cuts to East Midlands train services due to second wave of covid-19

  • Central
The services will be reduced to reduce the number of staff.

East Midlands Railway have announced they will be cutting regional services due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases, which has lead to absent staff.

The rail company says it will introduce an amended timetable from Monday 26 October.

The new timetable will reduce the number of customers and the number of staff that are required to operate the services.

EMR says it's to ensure that services can continue to run safely and reliably.

In total there will changes to 37 regional services.

Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said that in recent weeks the company had experienced a significant increase in the number of staff affected by coronavirus.

We have taken the proactive step to make changes to our timetable to protect our most popular services, including those that are relied upon by key workers or those who use our services to travel to work, school or college. This will help to protect against unplanned and short notice cancellations which we know are extremely frustrating for customers.

Will Rogers, Managing Director East Midlands Railway

He says that the changes to the timetable are necessary to ensure that short term cancellations don't become an issue.

Mr Rogers says that the changes will remain under review but in the meantime passengers are urged to double check their journeys before they begin.

EMR services will be reduced from monday 26 October

Services that will be affected:

  • 0742 Liverpool – Norwich (this service will instead operate Nottingham to Norwich only, departing Nottingham 1034)

  • 1451 Liverpool – Norwich (this service will instead operate Nottingham to Norwich only, departing Nottingham 1734)

  • 1251 Liverpool - Norwich

  • 1951 Liverpool – Nottingham

  • 0652 Norwich - Liverpool

  • 1856 Norwich - Nottingham

  • 1357 Norwich – Liverpool

  • 0756 Nottingham - Newark Castle

  • 0836 Nottingham – Newark Castle (Terminates Nottingham)

  • 0841 Newark Castle – Matlock

  • 1037 Matlock - Newark Castle

  • 1047 Newark Castle - Matlock

  • 1237 Matlock - Newark Castle

  • 1247 Newark Castle - Matlock

  • 1437 Matlock - Newark Castle

  • 1439 Newark Castle – Matlock (Starts Nottingham)

  • 1640 Newark Castle – Matlock (Starts Nottingham)

  • 2219 Nottingham – Derby

  • 0911 Lincoln - Peterborough

  • 1040 Peterborough - Lincoln

  • 1210 Lincoln - Peterborough

  • 1341 Peterborough - Lincoln

  • 1512 Lincoln - Sleaford

  • 0538 Nottingham – Leicester

  • 0626 Leicester – Nottingham

  • 0646 Lincoln – Nottingham

  • 1130 Leicester – Lincoln (Terminates Nottingham)

  • 1140 Lincoln - Leicester

  • 1330 Leicester - Lincoln

  • 1337 Lincoln – Leicester

  • 1530 Leicester – Sleaford (Starts Nottingham)

  • 2201 Nottingham - Leicester

  • 1345 Nottingham - Skegness

  • 1611 Skegness – Nottingham

  • 1206 Newark North Gate – Grimsby (Terminates Lincoln)

  • 1352 Grimsby - Newark North Gate

  • 1528 Newark North Gate – Peterborough (Starts Lincoln)