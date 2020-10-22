Big cuts to East Midlands train services due to second wave of covid-19

East Midlands Railway have announced they will be cutting regional services due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases, which has lead to absent staff.

The rail company says it will introduce an amended timetable from Monday 26 October.

The new timetable will reduce the number of customers and the number of staff that are required to operate the services.

EMR says it's to ensure that services can continue to run safely and reliably.

In total there will changes to 37 regional services.

Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said that in recent weeks the company had experienced a significant increase in the number of staff affected by coronavirus.

We have taken the proactive step to make changes to our timetable to protect our most popular services, including those that are relied upon by key workers or those who use our services to travel to work, school or college. This will help to protect against unplanned and short notice cancellations which we know are extremely frustrating for customers. Will Rogers, Managing Director East Midlands Railway

He says that the changes to the timetable are necessary to ensure that short term cancellations don't become an issue.

Mr Rogers says that the changes will remain under review but in the meantime passengers are urged to double check their journeys before they begin.

EMR services will be reduced from monday 26 October

Services that will be affected: