Central Lobby October 2020 - Coronavirus: where do we go from here?
In this month's show, Political Correspondent Alison Mackenzie is joined by the Labour MP for Nottingham South, Lilian Greenwood, and the Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Jonathan Gullis.
They discuss whether the tiered system of restrictions is the fairest way forward, or if a short national lockdown would be more effective.
Also up for debate - the effectiveness of test and trace, further funding, and the relationship between local and national government.
And away from the pandemic - should we still be changing the clocks twice a year? The two MPs debate whether it's still needed, or if we should abandon it all together.
Read more: