"Lucky" dog rescued after spending nights trapped between Peak District rocks

A dog that went missing for 3 days has been rescued after he was found trapped between rocks in the Peak District.

13-year-old Binky went missing during a walk at the weekend.

His owners suspected the worst, but he was saved by the Edale Mountain Rescue Team on Tuesday (October 21).

An outdoor activity instructor found the dachshund stuck at the bottom of a rocky crevasse at Owler Tor, near Hathersage.

As the outdoor instructor sat down with his group to have their packed lunches yesterday, one of them heard a quiet whimpering sound, and after investigating found the dog stuck at the bottom of a rocky crevasse. Dave Torr, Mountain Rescue

The Mountain Rescue team made their way to the incident with equipment to lower one of their smaller members into the hole where the dog was trapped.

Dave Torr who was involved with the rescue said with some love and affection they managed to lift Binky out from under the rocks.

It was the teams first animal rescue of the year. Credit: BPM Media

Dave added: "Surprisingly, his fur wasn't wet at all, he looked like he'd just come out of the house. He was very lucky, and it was unbelievable how he got there.

"We offered him a drink, but he turned it down. I think he was getting some moisture from the walls.

"The dog handler had some mini sausages in his bag so we gave him some of those.

"He was then taken back to the car park to meet his owner, who was over the moon to be reunited their four-legged companion."