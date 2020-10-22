Four people from the Midlands have been chosen to help front The Royal British Legion's 2020 Poppy Appeal.

The appeal run by The Royal British Legion usually relies on 40,000 collectors selling poppies across the country.

But with many of those volunteers vulnerable to Covid-19, this year is very different to others.

With that in mind this year's appeal features a series of eight images of individuals who represent the Armed Forces community. Included are serving military personnel a young collector aged 11 and Second World War veterans.

Nicole Brown, a Naval Nurse Reservist and trainee paramedic from Birmingham is one of those taking part.

Nicole Brown Credit: The Royal British Legion

Also featured are Barry & Tricia Oldham from Clun in South Shropshire. Although shielding they are organising their local poppy appeal and remotely arranging collections with the help of their village.

Barry and Tricia Oldham Credit: The Royal British Legion

Samantha Rawlinson Credit: The Royal British Legion

Samantha Rawlinson an RAF doctor who works on a Covid-19 unit at the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough is also part of the campaign and said it's more important than ever this year to support the appeal.

Poppies will be sold at the major supermarkets and can also be bought online.

Other ways in which people can support the appeal include virtual poppy runs. Until November 30 people are being asked to set themselves a goal and walk, jog or run, whether it’s a distance on one day, or over days or weeks.