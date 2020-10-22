Gym owner in Nottingham says he'll break the rules to stay open

Dani Crawshaw reports

A gym owner in Nottingham says if Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions are brought in and businesses like his are told to close he will break the rules to stay open.

Luke Willmott, who runs Castle Gym in the city centre, says he will "fight to stay open" to protect people's mental health.

For many people exercise is a form of stress release and Luke says that closing the gym would have a "catastrophic" impact on the local community.

