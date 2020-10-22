Here is the latest NHS data on deaths with Coronavirus in Midlands hospitals

Today the NHS has reported 29 more deaths in Midlands hospitals, of people who tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Patients were aged between 36 and 97 years old.

All except seven (aged between 61 and 95) had known underlying health conditions.152 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 31,427.

The NHS releases death figures every day.

They are not the number of people who have died that day, but the latest reported figures, and the deaths can have taken place several days before.

There also tends to be a spike early in the week, when reporting catches up from the weekend.

They are only deaths recorded in hospitals - not in care homes, or private homes.

However, they act as a guide to how our fight against the virus is progressing.

Figures are not released on patients who have survived.

You can access a wide range of data including deaths per hospital trust, age etc

