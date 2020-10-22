Nottinghamshire leaders have confirmed they will enter discussions with the government over the potential for tier 3 restrictions.

The leader of Nottingham City Council, David Mellen, said he received an invite to meet with a government minister on Thursday afternoon (22 October), along with Nottinghamshire County Council leader Kay Cutts.

Nottingham's coronavirus case numbers remain high, at 639.5 cases per 100,000 people, but have started to decline in recent days.

Cllr Mellen said that he is keen to "robustly discuss and understand" any impact of Tier 3 restrictions.

He added that case numbers are already declining under tier 2 restrictions and it's important to recognise there's a two-week time lag before the city would see the impact of stricter measures.

He said the discussions will be ongoing and will be focused on "negotiating a financial support package that will help protect the health of local people, save lives and also the livelihoods of local people and businesses in the city."

