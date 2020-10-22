Stoke-on-Trent City Council has applied to the Health Secretary for the city to be placed into the High Covid Alert level, also known as Tier 2.

The request comes as the city has continued to see a sharp increase in coronavirus cases over the last five days.

Director of Adult Social Care and Health, Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, has advised cases will continue to accelerate unless urgent action is taken and a move to ‘high’ from the current ‘medium’ level is made sooner rather than later.

Cllr Abi Brown, leader of Stoke-on-Trent City Council led the bid to the Secretary of State

By acting now, we can hope to stem this increase, limiting the time that we are in these enhanced restrictions and – above all – avoiding further escalation into 'very high'

Swift decisive early action to quickly reduce the spread of coronavirus will reduce pressure on the NHS, prevent more unnecessary deaths, and the huge economic harm of the full lockdown we are seeing elsewhere.

I’m not willing to put the lives of Stoke-on-Trent residents at risk by dithering for a week when we can act now to save lives and minimise economic damage. Cllr Abi Brown, Leader, Stoke on Trent city council

Analysis of cases across the city shows spread across the north, central, south east and south west of the city, with more cases in the south west than elsewhere although the distribution is fairly even, with transmission mainly household-to-household.

Hospital admissions continue to rise with deaths now being reported as well. Without action now, the council says it expects to see substantial increases in the pressure on the Royal Stoke hospital which will impact still further on residents suffering from other serious conditions.

Under ‘high level’ restrictions, people must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place. They must not meet in a group of more than six outside, including in a garden or other space.

