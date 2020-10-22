What do the new coronavirus restrictions mean for Coventry?

Coventry will join Birmingham, Solihull, Sandwell, Wolverhampton and Walsall in Tier 2 from midnight on Friday (23 October)

The infection rate in Coventry currently stands at 172.5 cases per 100,000 people.

It means the city will be classed as "high risk" and people will not be able to mix households indoors.

What do tier 2 restrictions mean?

Households will not be able to mix indoors including in homes, leisure or hospitality venues.

Households will be able to mix outside, including in parks, and private gardens provided they do not gather in groups of more than six.

Existing arrangements for access to, and contact between, parents and children where the children do not live in the same household as their parents, or one of their parents will remain exempt.

Friends and family can also still provide informal childcare for children under 14.

People can visit other people's homes for some specific purposes. These include:

To attend a birth at the mother’s request

To visit a person who is dying

To fulfil a legal obligation

For work purposes, or for the provision of voluntary or charitable services

For the purposes of education or training

For the purposes of childcare

To provide emergency assistance

To enable one or more persons in the gathering to avoid injury or illness or to escape a risk of harm

To facilitate a house move

To provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person.

Around 40% of Coventry's positive cases are in the 18-21 age group and hospital admissions remain lower than the West Midlands average.

Liz Gaulton, Coventry’s Director of Public Health, said that everyone has an important role to play in keeping the virus at bay.

She said: “This has to be a determined effort by the whole city; everyone who lives, works and studies here. “We would urge everyone to continue following health guidelines and look closely at the new measures that come with the Tier 2 level so we can halt the spread of coronavirus in our city.”

When the three tier system came into place earlier this month there was some confusion as to why Coventry wasn't placed in tier 2, as infection rates were higher than some places in the Midlands, such as Walsall, which had tougher restrictions put in place.

