A globe-trotting gecko hitched a 2000-mile ride from Greece and just like returning holiday-makers, he 'self-isolated' - living unnoticed for three weeks in a car roof box in Derby.

The tiny gecko, who is smaller than a 2p coin, was found by Gillian Cartwright and her husband Mike Soumelidis, three weeks after they had returned from their holiday when they were clearing out the car roof box.

The RSPCA says the gecko is a baby and it's likely that the mum may have laid an egg in the car roof box and the baby hatched in there.

The tiny gecko has been taken to the RSPCA Credit: RSPCA

The gecko was taken to an RSPCA reptile centre who will foster it until a permanent home can be found with another specialist.

Unfortunately it is unlikely we would ever be able to return accidentally imported animals to their native environments, therefore these animals are rehomed to specialist keepers, zoos or wildlife parks who have the necessary knowledge and facilities to care for them properly. RSPCA

Holidaymakers are being reminded to always give their cases an extra thorough check before heading home just in case they too pick up a surprising stowaway.