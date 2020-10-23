MPs in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire have concluded their talks with the government this morning about the potential to move up into Tier 3 restrictions.

An announcement is expected later this evening.

Nottingham's coronavirus case numbers remain high at 639.5 cases per 100,000 people, but have started to decline over the last few days.

It's understood leaders could push for extra financial support from the government beyond the Tier 3 "formula".

It's because they don't get the "combined authority" funding given to places like Liverpool City and Greater Manchester, who have just been placed into Tier 3.

MPs in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffe attended a meeting with health minister Nadine Dorries this morning.

It's after they voiced concerns they were not being involved in the decision-making process.

Another meeting with council leaders and ministers is expected at around 3.30pm today, with one council leader saying this is not expected to conclude until around 6.30pm, after which details of new restrictions could emerge.