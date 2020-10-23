Notts County pull out of FA cup after more players test positive for coronavirus

Notts County have pulled out of the FA Cup after two more players tested positive for coronavirus.

The National League side have decided not to travel to Kings Lynn for their fourth qualifying round tie, which was due to be played on Saturday.

After four members of the squad tested positive for the virus last week, another round of testing took place this Wednesday and identified two other players with coronavirus.

Notts County says it was a difficult but responsible decision to temporarily halt their league campaign - after narrowly missing out on promotion last term.

The side has also announced that their upcoming league games at FC Halifax Town and Aldershot have been postponed.

Credit: PA Images

Notts County now have no more matches scheduled until the home fixture against Stockport County on Wednesday 11 November.

We are incredibly disappointed to withdraw from the FA Cup – a competition, as past winners, we have a wonderful association with – but with only 14 available players and several positions we’re now unable to cover, on top of the clear risk of more infections coming to light in the coming days, it's only right that we take decisive action to stop training and playing for the time being. Jason Turner, Chief Executive, Notts County

The club says its focus is on minimising a further outbreak within the club, devising a return-to-play protocol for affected players and helping fit players maintain their conditioning remotely.