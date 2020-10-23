Detectives investigating a double murder at a lockdown party in Manchester have urged people in the Birmingham area to help them track down the prime suspect.

The alleged killer, who is not being named by police, is wanted by officers investigating the murders of 21-year-old Cheriff Tall and 36-year-old Abayomi Ajose.

It is believed the suspect is from Birmingham and may be being harboured in the West Midlands.

Both victims were shot in the head at a "spontaneous" party attended by up to 400 people in Moss Side, Manchester, in the early hours of June 21.

Appealing directly to people in the West Midlands to come forward, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson said the suspect had managed to remain at large despite his identity being known among communities in both Manchester and Birmingham.

Greater Manchester Police have been trying to trace the prime suspect for four months.

This person knows that we need to speak to them. If they have got nothing to hide, they should step forward and come and speak to us. I'm pretty sure someone will be harbouring him because I think it's well known in the community, both in Manchester and in Birmingham, who we are looking for. Greater Manchester Police

Officers have so far traced around 300 people who attended the party and have spoken to around 275 of them, including some who have passed on information but are reluctant to become official witnesses.

Inspectors believe around 20 people from Birmingham attended the party and say they are keeping open minds about whether the suspect could still be in the West Midlands.

DCI Wilkinson said:

"I totally get why people are reluctant to come forward but put yourself in the shoes of the family - four months on they still want answers. They desperately want justice.

"We firmly believe that the culprit of these cold-blooded murders is from the Birmingham area and we know that someone out there has information that could help us trace this killer and ensure he faces the consequences for his cowardly actions.

"The impact this murder has had in our local Manchester community is devastating and our thoughts are with the victims' families, who have had their lives completely ripped apart with no answers to their questions and no one to hold accountable for the loss and pain they have to live with every single day.

"A wife has been widowed, three young children have been left fatherless and a mother has lost her son. I cannot even begin to imagine the frustration and hurt these families must feel from the knowledge that the killer is walking free."

Anyone with information to assist the inquiry is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police.