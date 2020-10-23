What would Tier 3 restrictions mean for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire?

It's been revealed that areas of Nottinghamshire could be moved up into Tier 3 of the Government's coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday.

The areas reported to be in line for Tier 3 restrictions are Nottingham city, Rushcliffe, Broxtowe and Gedling.

How will it affect daily life?

If parts of Nottinghamshire move up into Tier 3, daily life must change for everybody living in those areas:

Household must not mix indoors, in any hospitality venue or in private gardens.

Socialising among different households will be banned in all settings - apart from outdoor public spaces, such as parks, where the rule of six will apply.

Pubs and bars that don't serve meals will be closed. Betting shops and casinos will also close.

Restaurants and pubs serving food will be allowed to open, so long as customers remain seated and different households cannot meet up and mix.

Why is this happening?

There has been serious concern about the rate of infection in Nottinghamshire.

Nottingham city's coronavirus case numbers remain high, at 639.5 cases per 100,000 people, but have started to decline in recent days. However it does still have the second highest rate in England.

But in Gedling, Rushcliffe and Broxtowe, the infection rate is still rapidly rising.

So what happpens next?

An official announcement is expected from the Government on Monday 26 October.

Council leaders are believed to be meeting with government ministers this afternoon.

Covid tiers: - What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed

