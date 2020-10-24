A man from Wolverhampton has been jailed for stalking a woman online and hacking into her home CCTV.

George Coughlan, 33, created 19 fake Instagram accounts to harass the woman with abuse from December last year.

He had sent her hundreds of threatening messages and also a video of her relaxing at home in the lounge.

Coughlan created lots of bogus social media accounts to continue harassing the victim. Credit: West Midlands Police

The 33-year-old from Bilston was arrested on 29 February after the victim – who is known to Coughlan – told the police of the stalking and harassment.

His phone was seized for examination and revealed internet searches on the woman’s name and her partner, as well as phrases including “log into iCloud without verification” and “free mobile phone tracker without user knowing”.

Coughlan had also researched phone spyware to track SMS messages, calls, social apps and GPS movements.

A total of 61 social media accounts linked to his phone – which he used to contact the victim – and 67 video files he’d downloaded after hacking into the CCTV system.

Appearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday (October 23) Coughlan admitted one count of stalking involving serious alarm and distress.

He was jailed for 21 months and was also made subject to a five-year restraining order.

Police say in the last year (April 19 to March 20) they saw reports of stalking and harassment rise by almost a third.

Much of that is online offending and that trend continued during lockdown as people spent more time on social media.