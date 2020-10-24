Theatres and arts organisations in the Midland have today been given millions of pounds by the government to help them get through the pandemic.

Many venues have been closed since March and they've had to make hundreds of people redundant.

The Birmingham Hippodrome announced they were getting three million pounds from the culture recovery fund.

They said it will help them though the next few months - and say it'll help secure the theatres long-term future.

While audiences have been banned they repurposed the theatres, turning it into an art gallery for a huge Van Gogh exhibition.

The Hippodrome's chief executive Fiona Allan said the funded has come at 'exactly the time we needed it'.

Elsewhere, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is Stratford upon Avon is getting three million pounds too.

The Black Country Living Museum is getting two and half million pounds after their visitor numbers have halved.

And Ironbridge Gorge museum is getting 1.8 million pounds it follows six months of uncertainty in which they've made 50 people redundant.

Birmingham Town Hall and Symphony hall is getting two and half million pounds and they say socially distanced concerts by the city of Birmingham Symphony orchestra will start in two weeks.

Pantos have already been cancelled and people who work in the theatre and the arts have already lost their jobs but today the government said the 1.5 billion pounds it's giving to the arts should help save Britain's cultural sector.