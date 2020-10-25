East Midlands Railway is reducing its timetables from Monday (October 26) after the number of its staff affected by coronavirus tripled in the last six weeks.

The company said it's taking a proactive approach to protect those services that are thoroughly used by its passengers.

The timetable will be reduced by 10%, as a result, there will be changes to 37 regional services across the network.

The changes are likely to remain in place until January next year.

Andrew Commons, from East Midlands Railway said disruption to its staff has seen an increase in the number of short noticed, unplanned cancellations across its network.

East Midlands Railway said it will continue to operate over 90% of its normal, or pre-Covid timetable.

Amended timetables are now available online and they are urging customers to check their journey before setting off.