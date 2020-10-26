Nottingham bars host Halloween parties ahead of possible Tier 3 lockdown

Pictures from Ashely Kirk

Bars in Nottingham city centre hosted Halloween events this weekend ahead of a possible Tier 3 lockdown on Wednesday.

The Saturday night (24th October) events saw students in fancy dress flooding the streets as the bars closed at 10pm.

It was reported that a tram stop some passengers looked frustrated at the lack of social distancing by students who were waiting at the stops.

Bars were also selling off stock for bargain prices which prompted students to buy in bulk as they headed back to their student accommodation.

What would Tier 3 restrictions mean for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire?

Areas of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire could be moved up into Tier 3 of the Government's coronavirus restrictions as early as Wednesday.

Following hours of discussions between local leaders and MPS, and government ministers on Friday, discussions will continue today.

The areas reported to be in line for Tier 3 restrictions are Nottingham city, Rushcliffe, Broxtowe and Gedling.

Why is this happening?

There has been serious concern about the rate of infection in Nottinghamshire.

Nottingham city's coronavirus case numbers remain high, at 639.5 cases per 100,000 people, but have started to decline in recent days. However it does still have the second highest rate in England.

But in Gedling, Rushcliffe and Broxtowe, the infection rate is still rapidly rising.

Covid tiers: - What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed.

