Woman arrested after young girl stabbed in Stoke-on-Trent

Footage from SnapperSK

A woman has been arrested after a young girl was stabbed and airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent this morning (Oct 26).Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Warren Road in Chell Heath at around 7.30am.A woman in her 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently receiving hospital treatment at Royal Stoke University Hospital.The child was airlifted to Birmingham Children's Hospital but police revealed no further information on her condition at this stage.