A man was stabbed and three cars burnt-out as armed police were called

A man was found with 'multiple stab injuries' and three cars were found burnt-out in a street in Birmingham.

Firearms officers were called to Knowle Road, Sparkhill, shortly after 11pm on Monday (26 October) where the victim was found.

Three cars were found burnt-out in the street in Sparkhill when armed officers arrived Credit: BPM Media

The three burnt-out cars - two crashed and one parked - were found in the middle of the street.

West Midlands Police's Firearms Operations Unit tweeted about the incident.