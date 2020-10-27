A man was stabbed and three cars burnt-out as armed police were called
A man was found with 'multiple stab injuries' and three cars were found burnt-out in a street in Birmingham.
Firearms officers were called to Knowle Road, Sparkhill, shortly after 11pm on Monday (26 October) where the victim was found.
The three burnt-out cars - two crashed and one parked - were found in the middle of the street.
West Midlands Police's Firearms Operations Unit tweeted about the incident.
We were called at 11.07pm to reports of a stabbing on Knowle Road. One ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car attended. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, with multiple serious stab injuries. He was taken to hospital for further treatment. A car was also found set alight at the scene.