A manhunt underway after mother and son found dead

Police are investigating two murders after a man’s body was found at a flat in Coventry last night (October 26).

David Williams, aged 32, was found at a flat in Riley Square, Coventry at around 11:30pm. David was last seen on 20 October and then reported missing on Saturday evening (24 October).

David Williams was found dead at a flat in Coventry Credit: West Midlands Police

His mother, Julie Williams, aged 58, was found at her flat at Emily Smith House, also in Riley Square, just before 11pm on Sunday (25 October) after concerns were raised for her welfare. The cause of both of their deaths are yet to be established, and post-mortems are due to take place in due course.

A manhunt has been launched to find Anthony Russell, who the Police believe is responsible for the killings.

Russell, aged 28, from no fixed address, but with links to Coventry, is now sought in connection with the two murders. It’s thought he could have travelled down south, possibly to Plymouth, Devon or Cornwall.

Anthony Russell is the man Police believe is responsible for the two murders Credit: West Midlands Police

A 36- year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, he’s currently in custody.