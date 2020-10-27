A manhunt underway after mother and son found dead
Police are investigating two murders after a man’s body was found at a flat in Coventry last night (October 26).
David Williams, aged 32, was found at a flat in Riley Square, Coventry at around 11:30pm. David was last seen on 20 October and then reported missing on Saturday evening (24 October).
His mother, Julie Williams, aged 58, was found at her flat at Emily Smith House, also in Riley Square, just before 11pm on Sunday (25 October) after concerns were raised for her welfare. The cause of both of their deaths are yet to be established, and post-mortems are due to take place in due course.
A manhunt has been launched to find Anthony Russell, who the Police believe is responsible for the killings.
Russell, aged 28, from no fixed address, but with links to Coventry, is now sought in connection with the two murders. It’s thought he could have travelled down south, possibly to Plymouth, Devon or Cornwall.
A 36- year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, he’s currently in custody.
These deaths are very sad and my thoughts are with David and Julie’s family at this difficult time. “Our investigation continues at significant pace but we need to find Russell as soon as possible. I’m urging anyone with information about where he is to get in touch with us straight away.