Derby is 'very likely' to go into tier 2 according to Director of Public Health

Derby is very likely to move up to ‘high’ COVID local alert level – also known as tier two - imminently according to their Director of Public Health

Dr Robyn Dewis, is asking for people in Derby to act now by not mixing households to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the city.

Due to the sharp spike in cases, she is urging citizens to start adhering to the new restrictions now.

We are at a critical turning point in the city. Without us all taking swift and significant action now by not mixing households, we are likely to continue to see a rise in cases across Derby at a rapid rate. Dr Robyn Dewis, Director of Public Health at Derby City Council

Dr Dewis has said these are the rules that should be followed immediately.

No mixing with other households indoors (apart from those in our support bubble)

Only meet with other households outdoors and in groups of no more than six

Work from home if possible

Not to make non-essential travel and reduce the number of journeys

The warning from Derby's Director of Public Health comes after a sharp rise in cases in the city Credit: ITV News Central

Dr Dewis also pressed the importance of our actions on the safety of ourselves andour loved ones, and that we should not consider ourselves to have a ‘free pass’ untilrestrictions are formally in place.

Doing the right thing for Derby now will help us all keep safer tomorrow. Our actions can have a direct impact on the likelihood of our family and friends contracting the virus. Dr Robyn Dewis, Director of Public Health at Derby City Council

Derby City Council has confirmed that Tier 2 restrictions will mean that businesses inthe city may be eligible for additional financial support. A new system is in theprocess of being set up to ensure the swift and smooth distribution of funding.

