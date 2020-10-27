Four-year-old from Walsall celebrates getting the all-clear from Leukaemia

A four-year old from Walsall is celebrating getting the all-clear from Leukaemia.

Erin Bettelley-Winwood rung the End of Treatment Bell at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital earlier this month as her family and friends watched on over the internet.

It marks the end of two years of treatment for the young girl - which included seven rounds of chemotherapy.

Erin had spent over half her life undergoing treatment to beat B-cell standard risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (B-cell ALL) after being diagnosed on 31st July, 2018.

She finally received the all clear on 25th September and rung the bell on 6th October, watched by her family and staff at the hospital.

Paediatric Oncology Nurse, Steph Fried told us about her time with Erin.

Erins treatment lasted two years which included the following:

Seven different types of chemotherapy

220 days of losing all mobility

204 days of oral antibiotics

182 days of mouth ulcers

168 days of hair failing out

85 days as inpatient

47 central line dressing changes

10 blood transfusions

149 days of steroids

64 intravenous needles

15 physiotherapy visits

Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia affects white blood cells, progressing quickly and aggressively so requires immediate treatment.

Around 790 people are diagnosed each year in the UK.

Abigail Bettelly, Erin's Mum says she see's this as a new chapter in their lives.

Abigail said: "The paediatric oncology team will never know how grateful we are for their amazing treatment, support, understanding and love through our journey. Her life was under threat but the treatment has saved her."

Erin has to return to New Cross every four weeks until March to be checked over as her immune system recovers, but she is otherwise leading a normal life and is in reception year at King Charles Primary School in Bentley.

Support available:

Children's Cancer and Leukaemia Group

"As the UK and Ireland's only professional association for those involved in the treatment and care of children with cancer, CCLG’s multi-disciplinary membership benefits from being able to work together to share best practice and support, educational opportunities, and from receiving information and updates on specific diseases and treatments.

In turn, this ensures that every child with cancer receives the best possible treatment and care available, wherever they may live."