Leicester's seven-day coronavirus infection rate is now at the highest points it's ever been.

The city has had more infections confirmed in the last seven days than before it was put into local lockdown on June 30.

There have been 278.1 cases per 100,000 people confirmed in the last week, with 985 current cases.

The rate that sent the city into local lockdown was just 135 cases per 100,000 people.

The county's rate is now at 234.8 cases per 100,000 population and the number of current cases in the county stands at 1,658.

The figures leave both the city and county areas well above the national average of 188.5 cases per 100,000 population, according to the NHS progression dashboard.

For the county, the rate was 142 cases per 100,000 people and there were 1,003 current cases.

The city and Oadby and Wigston are classed as high alert areas with tier 2 restrictions in place.

