Patient visiting suspended at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston for two weeks

Patient visiting will be suspended at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston for all but exceptional cases from Thursday 29 October. This two-week change to visiting arrangements is a response to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases both in the community and among staff and patients at the hospital. For now, visiting arrangements at Lincoln County Hospital remain the same as previously- by pre-bookable appointments.

The new visiting restrictions for Pilgrim hospital are part of the work we are doing to protect our patients, staff and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic and limit the spread of this virus. Putting in place restrictions of this kind is a difficult decision, but we ask our patients and public to bear with us as it is a necessary step at this time. Angela Davies, Deputy Director of Nursing for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

The only exceptions to visiting restrictions are:

The maternity department will allow one birthing partner to attend

Parents who do not show the symptoms of infection can visit their children

Visiting of end of life patients

Any other visits are by exception only and typically will be granted on compassionate grounds agreed in advance with the nurse in charge of the ward. No visitors under 16 will be allowed.