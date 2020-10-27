People opposed to the Government's decision not to extend free meals duringhalf term protested outside the office of Nottingham Conservatives today (27th October).

Nottingham's People Assembly, which says it campaigns against austerity cuts, organised an 'empty plates' protest - similar events were held outside other Conservative offices across the country.

Protests come after a bitter national row when the Government voted down a Labour motion to extend a school meal voucher scheme, inspired by Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford.

Some Councils and businesses have been stepping forward to provide free meals for children in need.

Birmingham City Council has said it will provide 61,000 children in the city with free school meals vouchers over the half-term.

The leader of City of Wolverhampton Council, Ian Brookfield, has announced that the council will fund meals for 16,000 schoolchildren in Wolverhampton.

Telford and Wrekin Council also confirmed today that it has extended its free school meal breakfast provision into the New Year.

Football clubs such as Burton Albion have also announced that they will be providing up to one hundred children per day with free takeaway packed lunches throughout half term.

The Brewers said the lunches will be available to collect from the Pirelli Stadium Club Shop throughout half term (26-30 October).

