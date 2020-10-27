Staffordshire set to move up to tier 2 restrictions

Staffordshire is set to move to High Alert for Covid-19, in a bid to stem the rise of cases across the county.

The exact date of when the new measures will come into place has still to be confirmed, but it could be as soon as this weekend. The status of the alert will be reviewed in 14 days.

Our residents and businesses have made huge efforts to keep our county safe and open, but despite this, cases continue to rise rapidly and we are now facing tighter restrictions. We can, and we must rise, to this new challenge, but it is down to each and every one of us to stick to the new rules when they do come into force to help keep Staffordshire safe and open for business. Alan White, Leader of Staffordshire County Council

The county council says it's continuing to work with district and borough councils and partners to manage the impact on the county and it will continue to lobby Government for support for residents and businesses struggling during the pandemic, as well as support for wider efforts to contain the virus.

The virus is spreading in Staffordshire largely through social contact, so this extra guidance on mixing indoors will hopefully help reduce the rate of infection. By sticking to the Covid High Alert rules, we have the best chance of not only curbing the spread of infection, but also of having these extra measures removed as quickly as possible. Dr Richard Harling, Director of Health and Care

The new restrictions for the High Alert Level will mean:

No mixing with people indoors from other households unless you're in their support bubble

People can continue to see those they don't live with, outside, including in a garden or other outdoor space in no more than groups of six

People can still travel to other areas, but are advised to limit trips as much as possible

People should not visit relatives in care homes unless there are exceptional circumstances

