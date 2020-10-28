Cancer operations cancelled in Nottingham

Nottingham hospital bosses have cancelled some cancer operations due to "pressure on intensive care units".

The city and neighbouring boroughs had been preparing for Tier 3 restrictions to come into force tomorrow (29th October).

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust medical director Keith Girling said the trust had taken the "extremely difficult decision" to postpone four cancer operations this week.

This comes after the head of the NHS trust saying some non-urgent surgery and appointments would have to be cancelled because of a spike in Covid-19 admissions.

The trust has not implemented a blanket cancellation of cancer operations.

Doctors at the trust say they apologise for any distress the cancellations will have caused and are rearranging new dates, which will be imminent.

In this phase of Covid we have seen an increase in the number of staff and patients who are positive for coronavirus and not displaying symptoms but who are able pass it on to others who may then become seriously ill. We're doing all we can to stop the spread in our hospitals, including testing all of our frontline staff, planned patients and everyone admitted as an emergency. Dr Girling

Credit: PA Images

What is the situation in Nottingham?

It's been confirmed that areas of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire will be moved up into Tier 3 of the Government's coronavirus restrictions.

These measures will come into force at one minute past midnight on Thursday (29th October) in:

Nottingham

Broxtowe

Gedling

Rushcliffe

The new measures will be formally announced on Tuesday (October 27) with some details about specific restrictions for these areas. They will expire in 28 days.

The confirmation follows hours of discussions between local leaders, MPs, and government ministers over the last few days.

Doctors are urging residents to follow Government guidance to help prevent the spread of the virus.

We need our community to work with us to help decrease the spread by adhering to Government guidance - wearing a face mask over your nose and mouth, washing your hands regularly and keeping a distance of two metres from others. Dr Girling

