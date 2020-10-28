The owner of a billboard which shows a naked woman having a shower has been ordered to remove it.Gedling Borough Council is investigating after the racy image popped up outside a shop in Arnold, Nottinghamshire.The council said it has received complaints after the 7ft billboard appeared on the side of The Bathroom Store on Arnot Hill Road.The owner has been instructed to remove it due to the fact they did not permission to display the advert.

Councillor John Clarke, leader of Gedling Borough Council, said: "Most advertising hoardings require advertising consent from the council, failure to get consent is a criminal offence.""When consent is applied for, the council will make assessments of the advert including the visual impact of the advert, any detrimental effect on the area and whether or not it is a public safety issue, including the creation of distractions to people driving""These must all be considered before consent can be given, unfortunately, the owners of this particular hoarding did not apply for consent with the council and therefore did not receive this important information before they decided to put the advert up.""An officer from the council has visited the owner and instructed them to remove it as it does not have the required consent, the owner will be removing the advert as soon as possible."

Gedling Borough Council is investigating the billboard. Credit: ITV News Central

The Bathroom Store has been contacted for comment.