Birmingham and West Midlands set to move into Tier 3

Birmingham and the West Midlands is set to move into the highest alert level for coronavirus restrictions.

Coronavirus hospital admissions and community cases across Birmingham have been rapidly increasing, which have made the case for more restrictions now 'pressing and urgent'.

The 'very worrying' position of the West Midlands was discussed at yesterday's Gold Command meeting chaired by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

As a result the leader of Birmingham City Council, Ian Ward, says it is inevitable that the city will move into tier 3 restrictions at some stage.

Case rate numbers are going up, and we have to do something more. We will be moving into Tier 3. Cllr Ian Ward, Birmingham City Council

Our business correspondent Mark Gough has been speaking to the City Council this morning.

The city's case rate is now above 250 cases per 100,000 people.

The city's hospitals have been under rising pressure the past fortnight. There are now more than 300 patients with coronavirus in hospital beds at University Hospitals Birmingham, including 34 fighting for life in intensive care.

Mayor Andy Street and council leaders are leading talks behind the scenes to ensure a full package of support measures and financial backing for affected businesses is in place before the measures come into force.

