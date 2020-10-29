Charnwood to move into Tier 2 from Saturday

People living in the borough of Charnwood in Leicestershire will face tougher coronavirus restrictions from Saturday.

The borough is being placed in the Tier 2, or 'high', Covid alert level category. It will come into force from 00:01 on Saturday 31 October.

It has had one of the highest infection rates in the East Midlands, with the number of cases still rising.

Charnwood Borough Council says cases are "very high" in the 17-21s age range, while rates among over-60s have trebled since the end of September.

On top of national restrictions, in a Tier 2 high alert area:

Social contact is restricted indoors to people in your own household or bubble – the rule of six applies outdoors

Shops and retail remain open

Schools, further education and universities remain open

Places of worship remain open

Leisure facilities and gyms remain open

Overnight stays are allowed, in line with social contact rules

Hospitality remains open

Care homes will be closed to external visitors, apart from in exceptional circumstances

Childcare remains open – and supervised activity allowed in private homes

The authorities are urging people to follow the restrictions, as well as the "hands, face and space" guidance.

There has been a significant number of cases related to the university in Loughborough but this is a problem across the borough and there is a particular concern about the number of cases in the over 60s which is above the national average. Cllr Jonathan Morgan, Leader of Charnwood Borough Council

Cllr Jonathan Morgan added: "When you wake up on Saturday morning you will legally need to follow the Tier 2 guidance, but I would urge residents to consider following the new rules from today."

Latest data published by Leicestershire County Council shows Charnwood’s rate of 439 cases for every 100,000 people is significantly above the national average of 224 per 100,000.

Mike Sandys, Leicestershire's Director of Public Health, says it's important for everyone to follow the guidance to "to stop coronavirus spreading to older, more vulnerable people."