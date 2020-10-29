Hunt for double murder suspect intensifies as third body found in Leamington

Detectives hunting a double murder suspect are investigating the discovery of a third body found near Leamington.

West Midlands Police are trying to establish if the discovery of a body near Leamington today is linked to prime suspect Anthony Russell.

Detectives have been trying to find the 38-year-old in connection with the killings of David and Julie Williams in Coventry on Monday (October 26).

At around noon today, officers from Warwickshire found a woman’s body on Newbold Comyn near Leamington.

Police have information which suggests Russell may be connected to the death.

It's reported that the suspect is "extremely dangerous" and "should not be approached".

Anyone who sees him has been asked not to approach him but to contact 999 immediately.

Coventry double murder

David Williams, aged 32, was reported missing on Saturday evening (October 24) and was found at a flat in Riley Square, Coventry on Monday evening (October 26).

His mother, Julie Williams, aged 58, was found at her flat at Emily Smith House, on Sunday (October 25) after concerns were raised for her welfare.

The causes of their deaths are yet to be established, and post-mortems are due to take place in due course.

Police are appealing for information from the public and have revealed that "he sometimes sleeps rough".