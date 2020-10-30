Sandwell Council is warning people in West Bromwich to be careful as data reveals a large surge in Covid-19 cases in the area.

The infection rate for West Bromwich, which is currently in Tier 2, is higher than that in Manchester, which is currently under Tier 3 restrictions.

483 The infection rate in central West Bromwich is 483 per 100,000 people.

Covid tiers: - What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed

Infection rates are also very high in the areas surrounding West Bromwich town including Hateley Heath, Charlemont with Grove Vale and Greets Green and Lyng.

Sandwell Council Deputy Leader, Councillor Crompton, has described the infection rate to be at a "dangerous level".

The Council says, as infection rates rise across the West Midlands, COVID-19 admissions into hospital and deaths are also on the increase.

We urge local people to stay home and not have visitors except for essential visits for care and assistance. “If you do need to go out then keep at least two metres from other people and wear a face covering. Cllr Crompton, Deputy Leader

