The leader of Birmingham City Council has called for an immediate four-week national lockdown to, "prevent avoidable deaths" as well as further damage to the economy.

Councillor Ian Ward says a so-called "circuit breaker" is needed now and that the current tier system isn't effective enough.

The city and parts of the wider West Midlands are expected to enter the very high Tier 3 restrictions soon.

Parts of the West Midlands are expected to enter Tier 3 if infection rates don't drop Credit: ITV News Central

After saying that a move to Tier 3 for the city was "inevitable" he said he was expecting to speak to the government this week to assess it, but that those talks haven't happened.

Now he believes given that rates are rising in areas of the country where Tier 3 is already in place, he doesn't think it's the right move.

"I don't believe that a move to tier three is the answer because I don't think it will be enough. I'm of the opinion that England needs to follow France, Germany and Wales with a national circuit breaker as quickly as possible. We should not repeat the same mistake of last March in not moving soon enough."

His thoughts are echoed by Dr Mike Tildesley, who says it might give us a chance of relaxing a little at Christmas.

In order to try to bring cases down what we really might need to consider is some kind of national, more draconian policy...and maybe buy ourselves a little bit of time so that maybe we can have a minor relaxation over the Christmas period. Dr Mike Tildesley, Warwick School of Life Science

The Government has reiterated all this week that the tiered system is its preferred method of fighting the virus, to protect the economy and areas with low infection rates, and that controlling the virus is more important than Christmas.

