Man arrested after four children rescued from Birmingham house fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after five people, including four children, were rescued from a house fire in Birmingham.

Emergency crews were called to a property in Erdington just before 2.30am on Friday morning (October 30).

Four children, aged 12, 10, eight and four, were taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

West Midlands Police say the Fire Investigation team have confirmed the cause of the fire was arson.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while a 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Both remain in police custody.

20 firefighters tackled the blaze

4 Fire engines were deployed to the scene

The house has been totally destroyed by fire. West Midlands Fire Service

Police say a car that hit a stationary fire engine that was attending the blaze has also been recovered.

