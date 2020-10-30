Ten thousand pound fine issued for christening house party in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Police has issued a £10,000 fine after a christening house party in Wolverhampton breached Covid-19 rules.

Officers found up to 50 guests at the house party in Blakenhall on Saturday (October 24).

It's thought some guests had travelled from as far as London to the pre-planned party, which included hired marquees, DJ decks and live musicians.

Wolverhampton is currently under Tier 2 restrictions which means that it is illegal for people to socialise with other households in indoor areas.

Wolverhampton could also be joining Tier 3 restrictions soon if coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The organiser of the christening suggested there were 20 guests, however officers on the scene saw many more people and it’s believed more than 40 were present.

As a result the household was served with a notice of £10,000, which was the first time a 'super fine' has been issued at a residential property in the region.

Superintendent Simon Inglis said it's important for the police to make a stand when they come across blatant and unnecessary breaches such as pre-planned large parties.

It was clearly pre-planned and bringing together this many people at a residential property is not only illegal, but increases the risk of any infections being passed on. Simon Inglis, Superintendent

