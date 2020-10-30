World’s oldest boxer aims for one more shot at glory
Steve Ward is the world's oldest competing boxer.
We've featured the Nottinghamshire sportsman on ITV Central before, but after his last fight left him with a damaged rotator cuff, he was told that was the end of his fighting career.
But, after a remarkable operation he's now ready for one more shot at glory, not in his home town of Mansfield - but on a cruise ship in the Bahamas.
Our Sports Correspondent Steve Clamp has been finding out what drives him on.
