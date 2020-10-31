A shisha lounge in Birmingham has been forced to close down after it was caught floating coronavirus rules just days after being hit with a £10,000 fine.

Police forced their way into the Kasablanca in Highgate on 24th October and found more than 150 people inside.

A video released by the force shows people running for the exits when officers broke open the doors after being refused entry.

Earlier this month the same shisha lounge was fined after a similar raid by police in which more than 200 people.