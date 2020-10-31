Birmingham shisha lounge shut down for breaching coronavirus rules after receiving £10k fine
A shisha lounge in Birmingham has been forced to close down after it was caught floating coronavirus rules just days after being hit with a £10,000 fine.
Police forced their way into the Kasablanca in Highgate on 24th October and found more than 150 people inside.
A video released by the force shows people running for the exits when officers broke open the doors after being refused entry.
Earlier this month the same shisha lounge was fined after a similar raid by police in which more than 200 people.
It’s unacceptable that these businesses continue to flout the law, putting lives at risk and increasing the risk of infections as this deadly virus continues to spread. “This is a difficult time for everyone, but we won’t be able to control this pandemic and return to a sense of normality if this continues to happen.