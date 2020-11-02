Fireworks aimed at passers-by from a moving car in Birmingham

Live fireworks were aimed at passers-by from a moving car in Birmingham. The shocking footage shows a person letting off rockets as they drove down Coventry Road in Yardley.

In a sequence posted online, the lit fireworks are seen hurtling towards passing cars, parked vehicles and bus stops along the busy A45.

The missiles were directed at buildings, shops, and businesses while smoke and coloured flares filled the road. The incident was reported to have taken place on Saturday evening [Oct 31].

It was one of other reported incidents over Halloween. Fireworks were aimed at a marked police car in Smethwick and at members of the public and traffic in Birmingham city centre.

Huge bangs were heard at around 9 pm and fireworks were set off from the pyrotechnics near apartment blocks in Masshouse Lane and The Priory Queensway.

Concerned locals raised the alarm with the police. A resident at Allegro Living, on The Priory Queensway, said: “I could see fireworks were being thrown at traffic and where passers by were walking and was really concerned someone would get hurt."

Meanwhile, people had also filmed themselves as they lobbed fireworks at a police car in Cape Hill, Smethwick, forcing them to retreat to safety.

