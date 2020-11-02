How we can look after our own mental health during lockdown

As many as one in three older people are already struggling with anxiety, depression and loneliness brought on by the pandemic and the first lockdown, according to the charity Age UK.

Other charities say that this second lockdown could be "the greatest test of our mental health this year".

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed all our lives and to learn more about how we can look after our wellbeing, we’ve spoken to psychologist Dr Charlotte Hilton.

I think one of the things we should all try and do particularly in the winter months is to keep trying to enjoy that outdoor space and in terms of staying positive, trying to assure ourselves that some of the things that contribute to how long this virus is going to be with us - is very much in our control and there are things that each of us can do to impact upon that. Dr Hilton

Dr Hilton also went on to speak about physical health and how keeping active can help people to manage.

She added: "Those of us who are used to exercising in perhaps a gym environment or a class environment, clearly that's going to be impacted upon so it might be about thinking differently about how we get that all-important physical activity and exercise.

"What we do know is that physical activity has very strong preventative powers and helps people to manage at least over 20 long term conditions including people who have symptoms of mental ill-health so it's absolutely critical that we maintain our exercise and outdoors if possible."

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Mind also offer mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.

Campaign Against Living Miserably's (CALM) helpline and webchat are open from 5pm until midnight, 365 days a year. Call CALM on 0800 58 58 58 or chat to their trained helpline staff online. No matter who you are or what you're going through, it's free, anonymous and confidential.