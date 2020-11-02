Large group of students race out of accommodation after Halloween party

Footage has emerged of a large group of students racing out of accommodation following a party has been released.The video was shot in North Sherwood Street on Saturday night, October 31, as Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown.The footage shows the students getting out of the building, laughing and joking.

Under Tier 3 rules, it is illegal for different households to mix indoors or private gardens.Police were called out to a number of mass house parties over the weekend and handed out 83 in total fines, mainly to students.Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable, Craig Guildford, called on universities to expel students as a strong deterrent.Police said they gave a formal warning to a woman after they dispersed a group of people who had gathered at a flat and communal room in North Sherwood Street in the city centre.Overall, more than £26,000 of fines were handed out over the weekend.

