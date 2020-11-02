Teenager charged with slashing nurses tyres in hospital car park

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with criminal damage after a nurse hadher tyres slashed in a hospital car park.

West Midlands Police said they were called by security guards at the QueenElizabeth Hospital Birmingham to reports of two men trying door handles in theearly hours of Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found at least four vehicles with punctured tyres.

One of the cars belonged to a nurse working on the hospital's Covid wards, whohad just finished a 12-hour shift.

The teenager, from Birmingham, has been charged with several other offences,including interfering with a vehicle and going equipped to steal.

The youth has been conditionally bailed to appear at Birmingham Magistrates'Court on November 16.

Chief Inspector Sarah Tambling said inquiries were continuing to identify asecond suspect.