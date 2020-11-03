Shielding: What it’s like entering another lockdown?

As the country goes into a second lockdown, it's once again a time of anguish and concern for many.

But particularly for those who have underlying health conditions which make them more vulnerable to exposure to the virus.

We’ve been speaking to a woman from Nottingham to find out how she's been coping with Covid.

Marie McGlinchey has cancer and has been continuing with chemotherapy. While she says she’s been fortunate that her treatment has carried on, the lockdown has prompted fresh worries.

Credit: ITV News Central

She says people need to act responsibly as we head into the winter.

“We are trying to save the NHS and protect the vulnerable and ourselves. We are also going into seasons where there are flu and colds and things like that so there is the risk of not knowing whether it’s that or Covid. So, it’s about protecting yourself,” Marie said.

Read more on:

But while the new restrictions are not as harsh this time around, it hasn’t stopped people from taking their own precautions like one couple from Coventry.

Credit: ITV News Central

Mark Galloway, who we interviewed during the first lockdown, is a retired pharmacist.

He has Type 1 diabetes and that together with a type of arthritis made him a candidate for shielding. He and his wife Caroline didn't leave their home for weeks.

We've got seven grandchildren, it was very difficult to not see them as regularly, we were seeing them regularly - and also meeting up with friends and socialising that was really difficult. Mark Galloway

He added: "I've been to shops very infrequently and when we've done click and collect supermarket throughout since March, the only times I do go into a supermarket, I'm literally going in for one item and come straight out so I've been, I've remained cautious."

As lockdown two approaches the advice from Government for the clinically extremely vulnerable is to minimise contact with others and to take extra precautions - but it stops short of ordering them to stay at home. Mark says he's happy to make his own rules based on his past experience.

"I'm quite happy with that personally I think there's a certain amount of individual responsibility here, and I will carry on being cautious as I have been since the end of the first lockdown. So, I'm quite happy that this time around we've given people more of their own responsibility to make decisions for themselves."

Meanwhile, wife Caroline hopes we'll see more of a 'be kind' attitude throughout this period to help people remain positive. She said: "I think you have to hold on to the positives during times like this, I just hope we can rekindle that and help each other through it."

Read more: