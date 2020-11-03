The 'hero' teenager who helped save four children from a Birmingham house fire

A teenager has spoken of the moment she ran into a burning house and climbed onto the roof to save four children from a fire.

17-year-old Tasharna Walters risked her own life to rescue the girls as flames ripped through their home in Erdington, Birmingham, on Friday [Oct 30].

Three of the girls, aged eight, ten, and 12, were screaming on the rooftop - but the youngest girl, just four, was still inside the property on Round Road.

Tasharna revealed how she kicked in the kitchen window and rushed through the house to find the crying child.

With the help of another unnamed resident and firefighters, she saved the youngster from the now-destroyed building along with her sisters.

Credit: BPM Media

The college student was in the street after a fellow resident came 'banging' on her family's front door to warn them about the fire at around 2.25am.

Tasharna, who was hailed a 'hero' by neighbours, said: "We didn't know there were kids in the house - and after a while we heard screaming."

Me and my mum were awoken by a banging at the door. We went downstairs to see who it was and it was a guy banging at the door to alert us about the fire opposite us. I ran upstairs to get some clothes on and I ran to the house. Tasharna

She added: The man [who had been banging the door] ran to the back garden and I followed him afterwards.

"We saw three of the older girls on the roof, and I climbed up and helped them down. I led them to the man and he grabbed them and told them to go to theback of the garden."

Tasharna said she went on to kick through a window and climb up to the top room to reach the youngest child. She said: "I saw the little girl - she was screaming and crying. The man had followed me in so I handed the little girl to the man and I climbed down.

"I stayed with her for a while, they were very hysterical they were crying so I comforted them, then they were taken off to hospital.

"I have a personal history with them, and I've known them for a while. I just wanted to help them."

Credit: BPM Media

All four girls were then treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Dean Doyle, who has lived in the same street for years, branded her a 'hero of Birmingham' as he posted the picture the day after the blaze.

Mr Doyle wrote online: "Hero of Birmingham. I've seen this young girl grow up to be a wonder woman."

Mickel Munn, 37, of Mary Road, Stechford, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life

A 29-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of child neglect, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.