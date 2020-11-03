What shops will be deemed 'essential' during lockdown?

A new national lockdown across England means people must stay at home unless for specific reasons, such as attending school or college, or going to get 'essential items'.

The lockdown will last four weeks, starting at midnight on Thursday and ending on December 2.

All non-essential retail businesses will close unless the store is open with a click and collect service for the duration of the lockdown.

However, a lot of people are confused as to what shops are deemed essential during the lockdown - we thought we would break it down for you.

-Why are we going into another lockdown?

Covid-related deaths in the UK are increasing week on week, official figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that 978 fatalities in England and Wales in the week ending October 23 mentioned "novel coronavirus" on the death certificate, an increase of 308 or 46% on the week before.

It is the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 since the week ending June 12.

The latest figures mean that just under 63,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have now occurred in the UK.

Registered deaths involving Covid-19 increased week-on-week in every region of England in the week to October 23.

Also in the week ending October 23, 9.1% of all deaths in England and Wales were coronavirus-related.

The figure is a marked increase from the week before when deaths where coronavirus was mentioned made up 6.4% of the total.

The rising statistic comes amid an overall increase in the number of deaths compared to the five-year average.

Office for National Statistics data suggests the number of registered deaths in the week ending October 23 was up 10% on the five-year average - with 980 further deaths reported.

- Shops allowed to stay open

Supermarkets

Boots

Newsagents

Co-op stores

Home Bargains

B&M

The Range

Wickes

B&Q

Screwfix

Post offices

Garden centres

Pet shops

Petrol stations

Bicycle shops

Car garages

Shops in hospitals

– What will close?

Non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues will all be closed.

Click and collect can continue and essential shops such as supermarkets, food shops and garden centres will remain open.

Bars, pubs and restaurants must stay closed except for delivery or take-away services.

Hairdressers and beauty salons will close.

Hotels, hostels and other accommodation should only open for those who have to travel for work purposes.

NHS and medical services like GPs will remain open, as will Jobcentre Plus sites , Courts and Civil Registrations Offices.

