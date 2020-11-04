600 staff at Staffordshire's hospitals off work following coronavirus outbreak

Almost 600 members of staff at hospitals in Staffordshire are off work after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Some have tested positive for the virus and others are self-isolating because they've been in contact with those who have symptoms.

The University of Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust confirmed that almost 1,000 members of staff were off work - that's almost 10% of the Trusts 11,500 staff. 583 of those are coronavirus related.

This includes staff self-isolating due to being in contact with or caring for an individual who has been in contact with someone who has coronavirus, as well those who may have the virus.

The Trust, which runs County Hospital in Stafford and Royal Stoke University Hospital, is treating around a third more coronavirus patients now than it was at the peak of the first wave of coronavirus.

And those numbers have been rising over the past few weeks - on the 7th of September, the Trust was treating one inpatient for coronavirus. As of last week, the Trust was treating 185 inpatients.

John Oxtoby, UHNM Medical Director said: "Our staff at University Hospital of North Midlands, like those in the NHS across the country, have been working incredibly hard with no real respite between the first wave of the pandemic, the recovery of services and now the second surge of Covid-19. We all obviously have a responsibility to observe national guidance and our staff are regularly kept up to date with the latest advice as it becomes available.

"Wearing a face mask and eye protection alongside hand washing and social distancing are all important measures of reducing the spread of Covid-19 in our hospitals and to keep our patients and communities safe.

"The pandemic has asked a lot of us all and it is important to continue to remind our staff to look after themselves and each other.