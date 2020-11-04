Cannabis farm 'mastermind' arrested in Birmingham

A man suspected of being the mastermind behind a network of UK cannabis farms has been arrested.

It follows a raid on a series of properties, including a former nightclub in Coventry where officers found £1million worth of cannabis plants.

Credit: National Crime Agency

Officers from the National Crime Agency raided the home of the 33-year old Vietnamese national in Essex Street, Birmingham this morning.

His 24-year-old female partner was also arrested and is now being questioned.

Credit: National Crime Agency

A number of premises being used to cultivate cannabis were raided

The arrests follow raids on a series of premises that were being used to cultivate cannabis, including a three storey former nightclub targeted in Coventry during an NCA operation on 15 October. It was found to contain around 1,000 plants, worth an estimated £1 million. Three people were arrested and charged. Other farms suspected of being linked to the crime group include one raided by West Midlands Police on the site of an old pub in Hockley, Birmingham, on 18 September, and another found by Lancashire Police at a former hotel in Clayton-le-Moors the following day. Each had more than 300 plants. NCA senior investigating officer Paul Boniface said: “The scale and sophistication of the cannabis farms we have uncovered as part of this investigation suggests a criminal network capable of producing cannabis on an industrial level, generating hundreds of thousands of pounds profit. “There is an added layer of exploitation to these types of criminal enterprises, with the networks involved often using individuals who have been smuggled or trafficked into the UK illegally to run their farms. “Working with our partners at West Midlands Police and Lancashire Police we have been able to dismantle this particular network, make a number of arrests, and our investigation continues.”