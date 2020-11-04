The McDonald's takeover: Fast food outlet now in every county in England

It's official - fast food giant McDonald's now has a branch in every county in England.

Rutland in the East Midlands is the UK's smallest county and remained the only county in England without a McDonald's.

But this morning, that all changed when the new restaurant in Oakham opened its doors.

There had been months of opposition from some residents over concerns about littering, with Rutland County Council urged by some to refuse planning permission for the restaurant.

Credit: PA Images

The council had 23 letters supporting the plan from residents, saying it would add to the dining choices available in England’s smallest county.

There were 55 objections, mainly about the potential for increased litter and the impact it could have on independent food and drink businesses in the town.

The restaurant is owned and operated by McDonald’s franchisee Glyn Pashley.