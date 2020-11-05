Fireworks set off across Dudley to thank 'Heroes of the Pandemic'

A firework extravaganza will light up the sky above Dudley this evening, to thank hospital workers and heroes of the coronavirus pandemic for their continued hard work.

The free display, organised by Dudley Council, will start at 8pm and last for seven minutes.

The fireworks will be set off from a number of secret locations around the Borough, providing a chance for everyone in Dudley to be able see the display from their home.

We are aiming for full borough coverage, so hopefully people will be able to step outside their homes, wherever they live, and see a free firework display safely. The display will also be streamed live on social media to make double sure we don’t miss anyone out. It is our way of saying thank you to the incredible people in the NHS and on the frontline, who have risked their lives to save others. Councillor David Stanley, the Mayor of Dudley

The event has been organised after the popular Himley Bonfire, which attracts up to 20,000 people every year, had to be cancelled for safety reasons due to Covid-19.

Key buildings across the borough, including Russells Hall Hospital, will also be lit up between 6.30pm and 8.30pm to pay tribute to the work of NHS and frontline staff in the fight against coronavirus.